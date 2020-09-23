After launching the Plus variant of the Moto G9, the company has also introduced a Moto E7 Plus. The smartphone boasts of camera capabilities as it sports a 48MP sensor under Rs 10,000. However, it is not the only win for the product as it also brings a clean user interface without ads in the budget segment. All of this is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. I got my hands on the device and here are my Moto E7 Plus initial impressions.

The Moto E7 Plus’ design is very similar to its budget sibling, the Moto G9, which is pretty good. I like the boxy design with curved corners. The flat sides make the device comfortable to hold. When taking it out of the box, I instantly noticed an extra button on the right edge of the Moto E7 Plus. It comes equipped with a Google Assistant button, volume rockers and the power button in that order. The latter is easily reachable and resides where the thumb rests. The opposite side houses the SIM tray and no buttons.

The Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display on the front. The bezels are thin with a large chin at the bottom and a waterdrop notch at the top. As for the rear panel, it houses the dual rear cameras – 48MP (f/1.7) main + 2MP (f/2.4) secondary – in a square module with the flash sitting on top of the two lenses. There is also the Motorola logo that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The company is offering camera features such as Night Vision mode, Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, and Spot color. However, how they perform will be answered in our full review. I’m looking to test out the camera hardware as it looks promising.

The bottom houses a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, speakers, and a mic. Unfortunately, it looks like the company had to cut corners and opt for a micro-USB port instead of the USB Type-C to keep the price down. It is a disappointment but not an issue. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that charges at 10W. It seems to be a bottom-heavy but it is comfortable to hold in had. It feels lighter than it is – at 200 grams.

The Moto E7 Plus runs Android 10. In the typical Moto fashion, it gets no ads and a clean user interface with welcome additions like Moto Actions and Peek Display. The latter helps you look at the notifications and take actions from the Always-on mode. The Peek Display is my favorite take on Always-On display by any company.

It will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart starting 12 noon on September 30. At Rs 9,499, the Moto E7 Plus goes against the likes of Redmi 9 Prime and Realme C15. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for the full review to see which one is the best under Rs 10,000.