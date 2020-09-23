Motorola has announced another budget offering in the form of Moto E7 Plus. The smartphone brings a 48MP main rear camera under Rs 10,000. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange color options. It will sell in a lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant for Rs 9,499. It will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart starting 12 noon on September 30.

The Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup of 48MP (f/1.7) main + 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera. It comes preloaded with camera features including Night Vision mode as well as artificial intelligence (AI) backed options such as Auto smile capture, Smart composition, Shot Optimization, Portrait mode, and Spot color.

The Moto E7 Plus packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. On the connectivity front, it includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto E7 Plus specifications