Moto E5 rounds out trio in the United States

A third Moto E5 series device has joined the Motorola portfolio today and it’s… the Moto E5.

It splits the Moto E5 Plus‘s big battery and display with the compactness and affordability of the Moto E5 Play. There’s Moto Display for ambient notifications and actions as well as a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack (with FM radio capabilities) and a 4,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, it still charges with a Micro-B connector and only comes with a 10W charger as opposed to the 18W TurboCharger on the Moto E5 Plus.

It’s at Best Buy right now in a Flash Gray color with use on Simple Mobile (a prepaid carrier using T-Mobile’s network) for $99.99. Target will acquire it on October 14 while Walmart will carry it the day after through TracFone Wireless.