Moto E5 rounds out trio in the United States

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU

Screen Size

5.7 inches LCD
720 x 1440 (~282 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP (13MP interpolated) @ f/2
Front: 5MP

Battery

4,000mAh battery
10W Rapid Charging

Release Date

October 8th, 2018

Weight

174 grams

Operating System

Android 8.0 Oreo

A third Moto E5 series device has joined the Motorola portfolio today and it’s… the Moto E5.

It splits the Moto E5 Plus‘s big battery and display with the compactness and affordability of the Moto E5 Play. There’s Moto Display for ambient notifications and actions as well as a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack (with FM radio capabilities) and a 4,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, it still charges with a Micro-B connector and only comes with a 10W charger as opposed to the 18W TurboCharger on the Moto E5 Plus.

It’s at Best Buy right now in a Flash Gray color with use on Simple Mobile (a prepaid carrier using T-Mobile’s network) for $99.99. Target will acquire it on October 14 while Walmart will carry it the day after through TracFone Wireless.

