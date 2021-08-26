Today, a famous leakster has shared some new renders of the Moto E20 smartphone. The renders reveal the camera setup, display size, and other important specifications. We also found out that the Moto E20 is codenamed “Aruba” and has a model number of XT2155-1.

Evan Blass posted the new render images not long ago, and the Moto E20 has a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with a notch on the top that houses the 5MP selfie camera. When you flip the phone to its back, you’ll find a 13MP and a 2MP camera sensor. The rear panel itself has a hexagon-shaped pattern, but it seems plastic, so it’s unlikely to offer any better grip over the device. The renders also don’t reveal whether the Motorola logo will have an embedded fingerprint reader, and we don’t have details about it.

The Moto E20 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset, although we don’t know the exact name of the SoC. All we know is that there is a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor, and 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage. We can assume that the chipset is a low-end processor, and the device’s price will likely reflect that.

The Moto E20 has a 4,000 mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port on the bottom. The phone will run Android 11 when it launches, but we don’t yet know any pricing or availability of the device. Motorola is also working on the Moto E30, which is codenamed “Cyprus.”

Motorola has also recently announced its latest Motorola Edge (2021) device and the new Motorola Edge 20 series that launched with three new devices, the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. All of those devices are high-end, mid-range, and low-end smartphones.

Would you be interested in getting a new cheaper Motorola device? Would you upgrade – if you’re currently using an older model – to this? Let us know in the comments!