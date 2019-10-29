Moto 360 is relaunching on December with new internals

The Moto 360 is famous for being one of the first Android Wear smartwatches back in 2014. Now, five years later, it will come with the new WearOS, new internals, and a similar design, but not from Motorola.

A new Moto 360 us coming in December 2019, but unlike its predecessors, it doesn’t come from Motorola. According to The Verge, eBuyNow is the company that has licensed the Moto 360 brand and is giving us the new smartwatch. This one will come in three different presentations that include Steel Grey, Rose Gold, and Phantom Black. They will keep their circular 1.2” 360×360 OLED display, but the inside is a different story. These Moto 360 will come with the Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, and a 355mAh battery. You can pre-order yours starting November for $349, and it will be in your hands during December.