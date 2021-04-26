Moms are not much into technology but there are several gadgets that could be of huge help to them. Are you are looking for some of these tech accessories to gift your mom this Mother’s Day? If yes, you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the best Mother’s Day tech accessories you can gift to your mom.

Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Sous Vide Precision Cooker The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what's on your menu. View at Amazon

If your mom is a cook, she will appreciate the Anova precision cooker sous vide. It can help her cook the perfect level for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. You can use it by simply attaching it to the stockpot or container with a fully adjustable clamp.

Bose Sleepbuds II

Bose Sleepbuds II If she has trouble sleeping, this is the gadget you need to get her this Mother's Day. View at Amazon

Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead, they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night. It is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster. If your mom struggles to sleep, this is one of the best Mother’s Day tech accessories.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Pair with the Ember App to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more. It will help you keep the drink at its temperature. View at Amazon

This is a smart mug that will keep your drink at the exact temperature you choose for up to an hour and a half on a single charge. Your mom won’t need to worry about drinking cold coffee ever again.

Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle

Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle This is not a fitness tracker per se, but helps you keep your hydration levels in check by sending reminders every once in a while. View at Amazon

A list of tech accessories without a fitness gadget would be incomplete so we’ve included one that sends a reminder every once in a while when you need to drink water. The bottle glows when it’s time to drink more water. This will remind your mom to keep her hydration levels intact. You can also buy her a smartwatch if she’s into fitness. Take a look at our best smartwatch list.

Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro It features ANC for immersive sound, and a Transparency Mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. View at BestBuy

If your mom is an active music listener, this is the one to go for. However, she has to have an iPhone to connect to these earphones. Not an iPhone user? Don’t worry. We have also compiled a list of the best earphones that you can gift this Mother’s Day. Plus, we have a list of the best smartphones you can buy for her.

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Is she an avid reader? Give her the gift of Kindle this Mother's Day and help her go paper-free. View at Amazon

This is one of the best Mother’s Day tech accessories gifts if your mom is a bibliophile. The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a flush-front design and a 300 PPI glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool If she has breathing issues, you might want to keep the air she breathes clean. This is the gadget to go for! View at Amazon

This air purifier purifies year-round – a cooling fan in summer and a powerful heater in winter. Plus it works with Alexa. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria, and pet dander. The second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes. It is certified asthma and allergy-friendly. Buy this if your mom has breathing issues.

These are some of the best Mother’s Day tech accessories you can buy and gift your beloved mom. She’d be especially pleased with the Sous Vide Precision Cooker if she’s a cook. Go ahead, order some gifts!