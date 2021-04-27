Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and if you’ve been fidgeting with your brain circuits trying to find a great gift, how about a tablet this time around? Aside from being a trusty companion for entertainment, it will also serve as a communication device, and can also be used for a wide range of computing tasks as well. Confused as to which tablet would be the best one? We’ve rounded up this best Mother’s Day tablet guide to help you out:

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Bundle For the basics If you’re looking for a tablet that is primarily intended for watching movies on platforms such as Netflix, surfing social media, and having video chats without spending too much, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is a great choice for less than $100 right now. Oh and keep an eye on bundled deals. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Budget Android While the Fire HD 8 is a great tablet for multimedia consumption on a budget, Amazon’s software is a bit too restrictive and loaded with bloatware. To avoid that fate, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A which offers better hardware as well as software. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Sleek and powerful Budget Android tablets are usually chunky, have a meh design, and can get terribly sluggish over time. If that’s your concern as well, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great option. It looks extremely clean, adds the helpful S Pen, and is adequately powerful too. View at Amazon

Apple iPad 8th Gen Great option Of course, an iPad. The 8th Gen vanilla iPad, despite rocking an old design, is still a power-packed tablet. It has a solid build, a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display that supports Apple Pencil, and feature-rich software that is great for fun as well as work. View at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen All-rounder Looking to treat your mother to a tablet that not only looks terrific, but can also double as her secondary computer without breaking a sweat? If your answer is yes, the latest iPad Air is just about the best tablet in Apple's portfolio in terms of pricing and the sheer value you get. View at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 4th Gen Best of Apple If you want the best that Apple has to offer, something that can handle everything from serious web-based work to demanding tasks such as video editing and graphics designing, the 2020 iPad Pro is the best tablet out there without any doubt whatsoever. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Best in Android However, if the most important woman in your life is not heavily invested into the Apple ecosystem, and seeks the best tablet experience in the Android universe, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is one of the most powerful, versatile, and beautiful machines out there. View at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 2-in-1 Multi-tasker Without getting into the whole ‘a tablet can or can’t replace a computer’ debate again, here are my two cents. If you want a tablet that offers the familiarity of a PC, can get basic computing done, and offers the versatility of a 2-in-1, the Surface Go 2 is your best bet. View at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 The PC experience However, if you want all the power you can cram into a tablet that can still be carried away with ease, the Surface Pro 7 is the best option. It has a solid build, offers a great set of accessories, happens to be sufficiently powerful, and costs a lot less than the iPad Pro. View at Amazon

With that, we conclude our list of the best Mother’s Day tablet gift options. If you’re looking for some personal suggestions, here are my two words of advice. If you’re looking for a tablet that will primarily be used for content consumption and communicating with family members without spending a lot of cash, the standard 8th Gen iPad is a great option. Although it looks a bit dated by 2021 standards, it has a solid build, happens to pack more power than you can possibly want from a tablet that size, and an intuitive software with an assurance of software updates for at least the next 3-4 years.

However, if your target is a tablet that can quickly go from being a content consumption device to a full-on computing machine without any compromises, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is where you should be looking at. It has a solid design (although a bit overused), a great set of accessories (the Surface Pen, the excellent Surface Type Cover, and the cool Surface Dial), a sufficiently powerful Intel processor at its heart, and all the computing goodness of Windows 10 at your disposal.

In case a tablet doesn’t sound like the best gift idea, check out our best Mother’s Day smartphones, smartwatches, and miscellaneous tech gift ideas for more inspiration. We’re sure you’ll find something relevant in those guides.