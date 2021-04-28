Buying a gift is often a tough task, especially when you’re looking for something that is also functionally sound and not just a vanity item. If you’ve been on the hunt for an awesome gift to surprise your mother, a smartwatch is just about the perfect option. Aside from serving its usual purpose, it unlocks a whole new dimension of possibilities for tracking fitness and keeping a check on one’s health. Don’t know what to look for? We’ve compiled this guide of the best Mother’s Day smartwatch gift options to help you out:

Amazfit Bip U Pro Unbeatable value You can call it a glorified fitness band going by its specs, but the Amazfit Bip U Pro is one of the most affordable wearable devices that offers SpO2 monitoring, allowing you to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. You also get heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and workout tracking with over 60+ sports modes, among other tricks too. It also comes with built-in GPS, supports smart notifications, and is claimed to last an impressive 9 days on a single charge. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Right at the top The Apple Watch truly brought the trend of smartwatches to the mainstream. But aside from offering some life-saving features, they are high in demand for another reason - a beautiful design. If you want the best of what Apple has to offer, in terms of a polished design and some advanced features such as ECG monitoring and blood oxygen saturation level measurement, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best option. It offers plenty of design options too. View at Best Buy

Amazfit GTR Form and function Another great offering from Amazfit, this one is a mix of pleasing design and a ton of fitness-centric features – all served on a budget. Rocking a round AMOLED display, this one offers over 12 sports modes for workout tracking and claims to last 12 days once charged fully. The build includes premium materials like metal and ceramic, and comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. Aside from heart rate tracking, its PPG BioTracker also sends alerts when it detects abnormal heart rates. View at Amazon

Michael Kors Access Gen 4 Runway Fashion Forward From the house of Michael Kors, the Access Runway is easily one of the best smartwatches on the list. It comes in a 41mm size, armed with a beautiful rose gold chain and crystals neatly embellished on the round dial. It offers a host of fitness features such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking and runs Wear OS by Google. View at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 5E Beauty with brains The Fossil Gen 5E is one smartwatch that is high on both the fashion quotient as well as functionality. It offers plenty of features such as heart-rate tracking, activity monitoring, NFC payments, and runs Wear OS by Google. It comes in a single 42mm size, and with that beautiful crystal-surrounded bezel, the recipient will surely love it. View at Amazon

Garmin Lily Minimal elegance Easily the most elegant timepiece for women on the list, and one that also doesn’t skip on smartwatch features, the Garmin Lily is made to impress. It features a liquid crystal monochromic display with a beautiful underlying pattern and offers 5ATM water resistance as well. Smartwatch features include heart rate and sleep monitoring, as well as SpO2 monitoring. View at Amazon

Mobvoi TicWatch C2 Classic Design Value champ If you don’t want to go overboard with a smartwatch gift for your mother, without making any major compromises in the style and functionality department, the Mobvoi TicWatch C2 is just about the best option. Rocking a beautiful stainless steel case with a gold (platinum and rose gold too) finish, this one takes a minimalist approach to design. However, it offers plenty of smarts too, with features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, Google Pay payment support, and runs Wear OS by Google. View at Amazon

Kate Spade Scallop 2 New York Classic appeal Rocking a carbon fiber finish dial and a beautiful stainless steel chain with a uniform gold finish on all sides, the Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch is fit for both formal as well as casual outings. Plus, it runs the feature-rich Wear OS by Google and comes with a ton of health-centric features such as heart-rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS, and Google Pay support among others. Aside from being able to respond to emails and texts, the onboard AI assistant lets you make calls, send texts and ask for directions. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Complete package In case your mother is not an iPhone user, but you still want to gift her a smartwatch with a clean design and the most advanced features out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best answer to Apple’s offering. This one looks really stunning, especially with that clean round bezel with touch input support. You get heart rate tracking, ECG capability, blood pressure monitoring, optional LTE, and a slew of advanced activity-tracking features. Plus, the 40mm size is just perfect for dainty wrists. View at Amazon

Mother’s Day smartwatch ideas – Our top picks

That concludes our list of the best Mother’s Day smartwatch gift options. If I were to pick one, I’d go with the Amazfit Bip U Pro. It offers just the right set of fitness features such as heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, support for tracking a healthy number of activities, and a few other smart tricks. The best part is that the software is light with a very small learning curve, and it can easily last over a week on a single charge.

However, if you don’t want to cut any corners and aim to gift your mother the best smartwatch out there, the Apple Watch Series 6 is where you should put your money. Yes, it does lock you into the Apple ecosystem, but the features and services at the disposal of users are simply top-notch. Looking to diversify your options beyond just Mother’s Day smartwatch gift options? Check out these helpful lists of the best Mother’s Day smartphones, tablets, and tech gift ideas on the Pocketnow website.