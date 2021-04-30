Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and moms usually use dated devices with old security patches. These devices are usually at the end of their life cycle. So Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to gift your mom a phone. We have compiled a list of the best Mother’s Day phones that you can gift to your beloved mom.

The Best – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the perfect concoction of peak smartphone capability and innovation, something that has given new meaning to how we use smartphones and boost productivity. View at Amazon

This is one expensive smartphone but it is the best present that you can gift anyone. The smartphone screams innovation with its foldable approach. It delivers on-demand expansive viewing, seamless interactivity, and cinematic infinity displays. It is a phone when folded. It is a tablet when unfolded. It accompanies your tech accessories beautifully.

Flagship iPhone – iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple turned back the years and took inspiration from the classic iPhone 4 form-factor to design the iPhone 12 series, and it actually works. View at BestBuy

The stainless steel frame with a metallic luster complements the glass-made rear panel, creating a beautiful contrast that is hard to take your eyes off of. This is the best iPhone you can get right now. You get a fantastic set of cameras, an awesome display, a great build, and good battery life.

Android Flagship – Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the company's latest flagship. It sports a 108MP primary camera, which is accompanied by three more cameras. There is a flagship SoC in the form of Snapdragon 888. View at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is THE flagship Android device to buy under $1,000. It faces competition from the OnePlus 9 Pro but the gorgeous display, excellent set of cameras and awesome build combine to win the competition. This is one of the best Mother’s Day phones.

iPhone under $1,000 – iPhone 12

iPhone 12 If you’re not a fan of giant phones but still want the best of what Apple currently has on the shelves, the iPhone 12 presents the best of Apple. View at BestBuy

The iPhone 12 is a 6.1-inch flagship that packs the same main and ultra-wide cameras as the Pro variants. However, it is priced well below a thousand bucks so you can get a flagship experience for your mom without burning a hole in your pocket. This is the best Mother’s Day phone for small hands.

Affordable Phone – Google Pixel 4A

Google Pixel 4a This phone packs a lot of punch in terms of processing power, rocks a minimalist design, and of course, terrific cameras. View at Amazon

The Google offering has a lot going for it, such as a minimalist design, sufficiently powerful internals, 5G support, and the smartest Android experience you can get out there. It is one of the best affordable Android smartphones you can gift your mom. Pair it with a smartwatch and you’ll get the most out of the two devices. You can check out the best smartwatches to gift on Mother’s Day here.

For the Fans- Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE Samsung has attempted a few budget flagships in the past, but the Galaxy S20 FE finally got it right. View at Amazon

Samsung has made almost no major compromises here, and this device delivers on all parameters, ranging from aesthetics to camera output and raw performance. You get the best of Samsung at an affordable price tag.

Another Affordable Champ – OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8T offers arguably the best mix of top-notch specifications, great software, eye-catching design and almost unparalleled price-to-value ratio. View at Amazon

The OnePlus 8T is one of the best smartphones from 2020. There’s a reason OnePlus devices are called budget flagships, and the OnePlus 8T fits that mold perfectly. It delivers great performance, good cameras and display, and amazing build quality.

Budget Phone – Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G This 5G device from Motorola offers a big display, and a versatile camera setup alongside offering 5G. View at Amazon

With the Motorola G 5G, you get a big 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The device is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC that offers powerful performance on a budget. It also offers a versatile camera setup. You can’t go wrong with the Moto G 5G at a budget. It could be one of the best Mother’s Day gifts.

These are some of the best smartphones that you can buy and gift this Mother’s Day. We’ve covered from budget to flagship devices. There’s a choice for each one of you. Go order now!