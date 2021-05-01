Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re sure that you’ve been worrying about getting the best present out there. If you’ve been eyeing a tech gift that can actually be of some functional value too, but don’t know where to start looking, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at this best Mother’s Day gifts guide and pick one that best fits your criteria.

Amazfit Band 5 Fitness tracker Fitness companion Among the most affordable fitness trackers out there that are capable of blood oxygen level monitoring, the Amazfit Band 5 also comes with Alexa built in. It packs a bright AMOLED display, lasts up to 15 days on a single charge, and offers a whole lot of other health features too. View at Amazon

Tile Sticker tracker Domestic finder The Tile Bluetooth sticker is the perfect tracking accessory to find items you often misplace within the confines of your home, such as TV remotes, earbuds case, skateboard, etc. It sticks to virtually any surface and offers a tracking range of up to 150 feet via the mobile app. View at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Versatile computing I’ve always been apprehensive about the price-to-value ratio of Microsoft’s Surface machines, but the Surface Go 2 is just about perfect. It can be used as a tablet for media consumption, the Type Cover is simply terrific, the webcam is good, and there is decent firepower inside. View at Amazon

JLabs Audio JBuds Earbuds ANC on budget The JLabs Audio JBuds are among the most affordable true wireless earbuds out there with Active Noise Cancellation as well as an ambient mode called Be Aware. They last 10 hours on a single charge, while the charging adds another 30 hours. And oh, they also sound nice. View at Amazon

Google Pixel 4a Best budget phone The Google Pixel series of smartphones has rarely been lauded for its value, but the Pixel 4a is an exception. Consistently ranked among the best budget phones out there, it is a compact phone with a crisp OLED display, feature-rich software, and of course, a great camera output. However, it misses out on 5G. View at Amazon

GearBeast Phone Lanyard The phone guard This universal phone lanyard holder by Gear Beast Store features a 40-inch silicone neck strap with a swivel clip. Plus, the whole package also includes a secure silicone phone holder and a 360-degree key ring at the back for an added dash of assurance when using it. View at Amazon

MOFT Invisible Laptop Stand Hidden stand One of the hot favorite laptop accessories among my colleagues here at Pocketnow, the MOFT Invisible Stand is lightweight, sticks to the bottom of your laptop, and quickly turns into an ergonomic stand, complete with angle adjustment (25° and 15°) for added comfort. View at Amazon

Samsung Trio Wireless Charger Triple charge The Qi-compatible Wireless Charger Trio can juice up three accessories at once, which can be anything from a smartphone to a smartwatch or wireless earbuds case. There are six coils inside so that you don’t have to worry about alignment, and it supports fast charging. View at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle For readers The Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle includes the updated Kindle e-reader with a built-in front light that can be adjusted to provide a comfortable reading experience, both indoors and outdoors. The bundle also includes a beautiful fabric cover in sandstone white and a charger. View at Amazon

Bkayp Mfi Certified 10ft cable End cable hassle An extra-long cable always come in handy when you’re browsing your Instagram feed and suddenly have to run to a power port after getting a low-battery warning. Bkayp's Mfi certified Lightning cable measures 10ft and has nylon insulation for durability. View at Amazon

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera Security boost The Blink Mini compact indoor security camera captures videos at a crisp 1080p resolution, and also offers support for motion detection with automatic smartphone alert and two-way audio. You can also pair it with a compatible Alexa-enabled device for seeing a live feed. View at Amazon

Apple Watch SE Smartwatch Sleek and smart Apple Watch SE misses out on blood oxygen measurement and ECG. If these features are not important for you, you can save a few hundred dollars by not buying the Apple Watch Series 6 because the rest of the package is more or less the same and offers good value. View at Amazon

Kodak Step Mobile Mini Printer Make memories Memories are precious, and nothing beats the vintage appeal of getting some of those memorable moments printed on paper. The Kodak Step Mobile Mini Printer lets you do that in a jiffy by just connecting to your phone over Bluetooth and prints 2” x 3” colorful photos. View at Amazon

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch Best value smartwatch Among the most affordable smartwatches out there that offer support for blood oxygen level measurement, the Amazfit Bip U Pro offers great value. It features a 1.43-inch LCD display, up to 9 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance, and support for 60 sports modes in total. View at Amazon

Bellabeat Leaf Smart Jewelry Bling with smart Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Health Jewelry can be worn as a necklace or a wristband. But more importantly, this IPx6-rated gadget can also track your steps, distance walked, calories burned during workouts, sleep monitoring and stress measurement among other tricks. View at Amazon

Nest Mini 2nd Gen Smart Speaker Your personal AI This tiny smart speaker has a mesh fabric pattern and comes in numerous color options, all of which look neat. It sounds better than its predecessor and packs smarts such as music streaming, reading calendar entries, controlling connected smart home devices, etc. View at Best Buy

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen Small, yet mighty Mother’s Day is a nice opportunity to gift your mum an iPhone. It’s even better when you realize the price tag for the latest iPhone SE starts at just $399. It has a compact form factor, blazing fast processor, and feature-rich OS with an assurance of updates for many years to come. View at Best Buy

Apple iPad 8th Gen Tablet excellence iPads are ranked as the best tablet for a reason, and the 8th Gen iPad further solidifies that belief. Yes, the design is not new, but it is extremely fast, and can handle everything from video watching and video calling to games with ease. It also now supports stylus input too. View at Best Buy

Nest Hub Smart Display AI on display You can check your calendar on it. It acts as a digital alarm with a lot of smarts. It also doubles as a digital photo frame. The Nest Hub can stream music too. The best part? The Google Assistant is just a hotword away from answering all your queries, be it weather or recipes. View at Best Buy

Yogo Vision Blue Light Blocking Glasses Eye shield The Yogo Vision blue-light filtering smart glasses offer a host of benefits such as reducing eye fatigue and blocking the harmful ultraviolet light emitted from your pixel-heavy gadgets. Both the lens and frame are made out of plastic, which means they are light and look cool too. View at Amazon

Zentrade UV sanitizer cum wireless charger Safe and functional The Zentrade offering has an Ultraviolet light (UVC) sterilization box that is claimed to kill 99 percent bacteria in just around 3 minutes. Plus, it also doubles as a 15W wireless charger that has two charging pads, one for a smartphone and the other for a smartwatch. View at Amazon

If I were to pick one, I’d go with the Google Pixel 4a. This is one smartphone that won’t break the bank. But more importantly, it is extremely handy, offers clean software with a ton of useful features, and very capable cameras. The battery life is good too, and you also get an assurance of up to three more years of updates.

Another tech gift idea that I would consider this Mother’s Day would be a smartwatch. If there is one smartwatch out there that has defined the entire segment, it has to be the one from Apple. The Apple Watch SE carries forward the legacy of ‘more for less’ with its ‘SE’ branding. It has a very appealing design, feature-heavy software, a ton of fitness-centric features, and access to Apple’s vast ecosystem of health services.

However, if you want ECG and blood oxygen level measurement capability, you’ll have to spend a bit more for the Apple Watch Series 6, which is again one of the best in the business.

If you need more recommendations regarding the aforementioned class of products, read our separate guides detailing the best smartphones and smartwatches that you should consider as a present for Mother’s Day.