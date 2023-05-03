We are inching closer to one of the best and most memorable celebrations of the year as we get to pamper and give special attention to that special lady to whom we have the honor of calling mom. Indeed, there are many ways to make her feel special, but a fancy dinner, roses, or chocolates won’t last that long, so we decided to put together a list of the best gift ideas for your mother.

Our selection includes several smart products that will be more practical and convenient than something she may only use once. You will find many products, including robot vacuums, smart TVs, massage guns, and many other great devices to put a smile on that special lady’s face.

Yes, we also know that there are different types of moms, which is why we have divided our options so you can find the best gift without having to spend too much time or money, as we have also included a couple of deals to help you save a buck or two.

Kitchen

Cooking isn’t necessarily something everybody loves, but there are ways to simplify the task. We have included several smart products that will make every moment in the kitchen a bit more enjoyable.

JOYAMI Countertop Blender $140 $190 Save $50 The JOYAMI Countertop Blender is perfect for making smoothies, Juices, shakes, and more. The best part is that you can easily set up your smart blender with the Xiaomi Mi Home app to control it and start blending your ingredients. $140 at Amazon

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender $44 $50 Save $6 The BlendJet 2 Portable Blender is one of my favorite products on this list. It comes with more than enough power on the go to process, blend, and more, as it will help you do anything you want anywhere in the world, It's also very versatile and convenient to use at home, work, or anywhere you need to be. $44 at Best Buy

NutriBullet Blender Combo $120 $150 Save $30 The NutriBullet Blender Combo is also a powerful blender you can use to make your favorite juices, cocktails, and more, as it packs 1,200 Watts of power to take your nutrition extraction to the next level with a multi-serving pitcher and a single-serve cup. $120 at Amazon

Nuwave Bravo XL Air Fryer Toaster Smart Oven $156 $190 Save $34 The Nuwave Bravo XL Air Fryer Toaster Smart Oven has an integrated smart thermometer, Linear T technology, intuitive digital temperature controls, dual heat zones, multi-layer cooking with four rack positions, multi-purpose racks, and more to help you make your lunch with ease. $156 at Amazon

COMFEE' Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo $190 $220 Save $30 The COMFEE' Toaster Oven, Air Fryer Combo, arrives with 12-in-1 functions that will let you air fry, air broil, air roast, toast, rotisserie, bake, make pizza, cookies, dehydrate veggies, and more. It also comes with an adjustable temperature range from 80-450°F, and its family-size capacity will be perfect for preparing food for the whole family. $190 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker Hamilton Beach's Smart Coffee Maker works with Alexa, allowing you to ask your digital assistant to start brewing, change brew strength or turn it off. You can also program it to get your coffee ready when you wake up using Routines in the Alexa app. $100 at Amazon

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker $200 $250 Save $50 Keurig's K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker is a very convenient and versatile coffee maker with WiFi, six brew sizes, and Alexa compatibility. And the best part is that it also includes BrewID technology, which recognizes your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings for a better brewing experience. $200 at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine $147 $220 Save $73 Nespresso's Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville is the most affordable option if you want to enjoy a quick cup of coffee with your mom. It features Vertuo's revolutionary brewing system to provide a one-of-a-kind experience that combines a smooth taste, full body, and rich crema in every drink. $147 at Amazon

Home and Entertainment

Everybody needs some time to relax, especially moms, after picking up the mess we usually leave behind, washing dishes, clothes, and more, but don’t worry, we have the perfect gifts for those hard-working ladies, as you will also find great offers on 4K projectors, robot vacuums to help keep the house clean and even some indoor cameras so mom can always keep an eye on their offspring.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Mini Projector XGIMI MoGo 2 Mini Projector's is a very attractive option for those looking to get their moms a new projector that will let them enjoy their favorite content on larger displays. It packs two 8W speakers, a bright image with 400 ISO Lumens and auto focus, object avoidance, screen adaptation and other cool features. $399 at Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule II $500 $530 Save $30 Anker's Nebula Capsule II is also an outstanding option for those who love watching their favorite content on the go, as this portable projector will be great for camping or just watching a movie on the side of your house. Just make sure it's a dark place, as it only packs a 200 ANSI Lumen image quality. $500 at Amazon

Emotn N1 $330 $600 Save $270 The Emotn N1 is a Netflix officially-licensed smart projector that arrives with autofocis, auto keystone, native 1080p resolution and a more affordable price tag, as it now goes for just $330. $330 at Amazon.com

ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ $380 $700 Save $320 The ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ arrives with with an auto-empty station, laser-based LiDAR navigation, carpet detection, multi floor mapping, personalized cleaning configurations, and voice control when combined with an Alexa device. $380 at Amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 $180 $275 Save $95 The iRobot Roomba 694 is a perfect choice for those who want to keep their homes clean, but they don't necessarily need a self-emptying station. This model is also compatible with Alexa, and it's great picking up pet hair out of carpets, hard floors and more. $180 at Amazon

EZVIZ C6 4MP Indoor Camera The EZVIZ C6 4MP Indoor Camera is perfect for keeping an eye on anything that goes on in your home. It is also designed to work as a baby monitor, which means that you would also be able to know what happens to your baby all the time. It features voice activity detection, waving hand recognition, and starlight lens color vision. $100 at Amazon

EZVIZ C1C Indoor Camera Another great option for those on a tighter budget comes as the EZVIZ C1C Indoor camera and smart baby monitor, as this model features Smart Motion Detection, two-way audio, and night vision, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. $30 at Amazon

Personal use

Finally, we have a list of some products and gadgets to help your mom relax and get some time off to work on her peace of mind. You will find massage guns, headphones, and other nice ideas to make your mom love you even more.