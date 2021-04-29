Headphones and earphones are some of the essential technology accessories that you need while you are staying at home fighting the pandemic. While these devices were once travel essentials, earphones have become more important than ever for better communication or a private listening experience in this era of quarantine. Therefore, you might want to gift one of the best sets of earphones to your mom this Mother’s Day – they deserve the best.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro No matter where you are, stay connected, whether you’re in a virtual meeting or catching up with a friend with crystal clear calls. View at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is our pick for the all-around value true-wireless earbuds. They provide so many features in a package that sums up the best parts of Samsung’s previous audio products. Despite each particular part not being the best, Samsung used the sum of those parts to pleasantly achieve the term ‘Pro.’ They provide ANC, high-quality sound, IPX7 water resistance – all packed in to provide a long-lasting battery life. These would make a perfect gift for Mother’s Day earphones alongside a smartphone.

Anker Soundcore Life P2

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Each earbud has two beamforming noise-reduction microphones as well as cVc 8.0 technology for making ultra-clear calls anywhere. View at Amazon

This is an affordable option if you want to get solid sound quality for around $50. The Anker earphones are also decent for making calls from your home office. Further, the music with a wider soundstage is delivered with superior accuracy and clarity thanks to the graphene drivers. It is touted to deliver 7 hours of listening from a single charge and 40 hours with the charging case.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 provide crisp clear details, and deep full bass. These wireless headphones produce an exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level. The microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls. These are an excellent pair of headphones and the best Mother’s Day earphones you can get right now.

Sennheiser HD 450BT

Sennheiser HD 450BT You no longer need to shed a premium on a pair of noise-canceling headphones with a good build and sound quality. View at Amazon

With up-to-date tech like Bluetooth 5.0, APTx-LL, USB Type-C, and good sound quality, and above-average ANC, the Sennheiser HD 450BT are a good deal. The battery life on these is excellent too. They can deliver up to 30 hours of playback time with ANC-on on a single charge (review). These are one of the best Mother’s Day earphones.

EPOS | Sennheiser Adapt 560

EPOS | Sennheiser Adapt 560 If your mom is almost always on conference calls, she will most likely appreciate these. The Noise canceling technology filters out unwanted background noise for crystal-clear conversations on call. View at Amazon

The EPOS Adapt 560 is Microsoft Teams-certified and optimized for video calls. This one is for the business executives who spend most of the day on calls and conferences. The headphones also provide noise-canceling, great sound, and good battery life. This is the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a businesswoman.

Amazfit PowerBuds

Amazfit PowerBuds If your mom is into fitness, she'll like these. The earphones deliver heart rate monitoring during exercise with the PPG sensor. View at Amazon

The Amazfit Powerbuds is the go-to option for you if your mom is into fitness. These sport a PPG sensor, which is not common for TWS earphones, to deliver heart rate monitoring during exercises. These deliver real-time notifications for workout status and excessive heart rate data. Further, these can last up to a total of 24 hours before you need to plug them in. Moreover, if your mom is into fitness, you might want to check out our smartwatch gifting guide for Mother’s Day.

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience. View at Amazon

These offer Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology that can be used to adjust your level of ANC (to cancel noise you don’t want to hear) or adjust your level of HearThrough mode (to let in what you do) using the Jabra Sound app. With 6 mic technology and wind protection, you can make and take calls anywhere.

These are some of the best earphones and headphones you can gift your mom this Mother’s Day. What are you waiting for? Go buy!