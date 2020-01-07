This year at CES 2020 Moshi is bringing the IonGo 5K Duo. It’s a portable battery that has built-in cables for both Android and iOS devices. You can use the same power bank to either charge via a USB Type-C cable, or a lightning cable, as illustrated below. It will be available in May for $70 and will come in Fossil Gray.

Additionally, the new Lounge Q, pictured below, is a desktop wireless charger and stand for your phone. It is able to deliver 15W of power, and it supports fast charging for Apple (7.5W) and Samsung (9W) phones. The Lounge Q wireless charger’s stand is adjustable, and charges in both portrait and landscape modes. It will be available in April for $70.

The SnapTo Wireless Charger (images below) magnetically snaps to the back of your phone to charge it. It comes with a wall mount so you can leave your device attached to it overnight. It charges with up to 10W, but according to the manufacturer, it doesn’t interfere with the device’s sensors and radios, despite having strong enough magnets. It is available now on moshi.com for $49.95.





10-year global warranty

We’re sadly living in a time of cheap and fast products. The production and consumption of which has a big impact on the environment. We’re trying to do our part by producing long-lasting products to offset the single-use mindset. Spencer Pangborn, Director of Marketing at Moshi

Additionally, Moshi is offering a 10-year global warranty to all of its products, past and present. Yes, the company announced that it extends the warranty for products purchased and registered in the past as well. All Moshi products are covered by a standard two-year warranty which can be upgraded to 10 years upon product registration, regardless if it’s a portable battery, cable, or adapter.