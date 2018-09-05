Samsung, LG, Apple triple-camera smartphones coming

An August report revealed that manufacturers are planning on following Huawei’s triple-camera trend, introduced with the P20 Pro. Rumors are already talking about a Galaxy S10 that will feature three cameras. Another report claims Samsung will likely unveil a smartphone with four cameras later this year. Analysts are also weighing in on the matter; they think Samsung will be the first one to react, “by adopting the triple-lens camera system for its flagship models early next year“. That’s pretty much the Galaxy S10.

However, the report cites an unnamed source who claims that Samsung “has decided to adopt the triple lens modules for its mid-range Galaxy A lineup“. This sounds highly likely as Samsung is slowly shifting its strategy, by adding flagship features to mid-ranger offerings. Said source claims that the Galaxy A with three cameras is expected to hit the shelves in the last quarter of the year.

LG and Apple triple-camera adoption is mentioned as well. The two are reportedly planning tri-lens-camera systems, in order to cater to the premium segment. LG, however, can unveil not one, but two phones (V40, and G8), until Apple’s 2019 event. The Cupertino-based company is holding its annual iPhone event next week, and, unless one of the 2018 phones will have a triple-camera setup, its next opportunity will be a year from now.

Meanwhile Huawei is preparing to take the triple-camera concept to a new level next month. The Mate 20 series is expected to feature a rather interesting arrangement of the three lenses. OPPO, Xiaomi, and other Chinese phone-makers are also preparing to embrace the tri-lens concept. Meanwhile, just how many cameras do we really need?