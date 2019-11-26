It looks like Xiaomi’s good run in the Indian smartphone market continues. Today, Mi India announced that it shipped over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro models, combined. Flashback, the Redmi Note 8 series was launched in India last month; shipping over 1 million units is impressive.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series has always been a fan favorite, and Redmi Note 8 series, offering amazing price to performance ratio, is helping Xiaomi India maintain its lead over other brands, in terms of smartphone market share.
Via: Redmi India