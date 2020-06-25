Rumors and leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G have started coming. It is expected to launch during the same Unpacked event as the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. The latest leak reveals display, SoC, camera and battery details of the upcoming foldable phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G leak comes from Weibo. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clocked at 3.09GHz. It could feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080-pixel resolution. Further, the secondary display is tipped to be of 1.05-inch with a 300 x 112-pixel resolution.

Further, the device is rumored to sport a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 10MP and a 12MP selfie shooter. It could pack dual batteries of 2,500mAh + 704mAh with support for 15W fast charging. Moreover, the Samsung foldable phone is tipped to weigh 183 grams.