Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Rumors and leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G have started coming. It is expected to launch during the same Unpacked event as the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. The latest leak reveals display, SoC, camera and battery details of the upcoming foldable phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G leak comes from Weibo. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clocked at 3.09GHz. It could feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display with a 2636 x 1080-pixel resolution. Further, the secondary display is tipped to be of 1.05-inch with a 300 x 112-pixel resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Prakhar Khanna

Further, the device is rumored to sport a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 10MP and a 12MP selfie shooter. It could pack dual batteries of 2,500mAh + 704mAh with support for 15W fast charging. Moreover, the Samsung foldable phone is tipped to weigh 183 grams.

You May Also Like
iPhone production
Take a look at these alleged iPhone 12 molds and CAD images
It seems that we can get a better idea of what the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup may look like, as a new leak shows alleged molds and CAD images if the next iPhone
Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite packing a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 765G comes to Spain
Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features a quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging.
ASUS ROG Phone 3
ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be launched in July
It is tipped to feature a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.