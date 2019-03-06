Samsung is well aware that its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is a luxury niche product. It will even hold a special event to popularize it. The Galaxy-maker knows that, because of the price point, it will be sold to a select few. That’s also clear from the fact that it will be in limited supply, and available in select locations. Now, despite all that, Samsung is planning not one, but two more foldable smartphones in the near future.

The company aims to secure itself as the number one player in the foldable market, according to a Bloomberg report. The two upcoming foldable smartphones reportedly planned by Samsung are exploring other form factors, and will not follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Fold.

One is said to be a clamshell-like foldable phone, pretty much like Motorola’s upcoming RAZR foldable. The other one is said to adopt the out-folding form factor, like Huawei’s Mate X, which is considered by Huawei CEO Richard Yu the better option and form factor for a foldable.

Bloomberg notes that Samsung’s desire for foldable supremacy is not necessarily aimed at direct Android competitors like Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola, OPPO, or others planning foldables, but rather against Apple. The iPhone-maker is late to the party, as it has historically been, and Samsung wants to dominate the market by the time Apple gets in the ring.