The first time we heard rumors suggesting that the new Google Pixel 5 was coming with a mid-range processor was back in March. Now we get more evidence that this device would skip on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to include a

The guys over at XDA Developers have found evidence that the Google Pixel 5 will not include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. In its place, we could see the Snapdragon 765 powering the new device. Rumors also mention a possible $699 price tag for the device, which would line up better with a device that won’t include an SD 965 chipset. However, we can’t forget that there are just rumors with no sort of confirmation, and we must also keep in mind that many things can change.

Source: Android Authority

Via XDA Developers