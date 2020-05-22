Redmi 10X, prakhar khanna

Redmi is all set to announce its Redmi 10X on May 26. Leading up to the launch, the company is teasing and confirming its features one by one.

The latest teasers confirm that the phone will come with AMOLED display, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Another teaser suggests that it will come with MIUI 12 out of the box. The video teaser showcases Super Wallpaper and AOD+ dynamic styles on the handset.

Redmi 10X display

The Redmi 10X is said to be made available in four configurations namely, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It could be launched in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet color options.

It was also spotted on Geekbench. The listing was uploaded on May 11. It shows the single-core performance is 360 while the multi-core performance is 1,287.

The Redmi 10X is tipped to feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. It may sport a quad rear camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. Further, it could pack a 5,020mAh battery.

Via: GizmoChina

