Samsung is heavily rumored to host an Unpacked event within the next few months to launch a fresh slate of foldable devices. Among them will be the highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has appeared in multiple leaks recently. Now, WinFuture reports that Samsung has already started the mass production of components that will be going in the assembly process of its next flagship foldable phone.

“Samsung has started to produce the first components for use in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in large numbers. These are peripheral components that are to be built into the new smartphone with a foldable display. The fact that production will start on time for today’s first of the month suggests that Samsung plans to launch its new smartphones with foldable displays within the next two to three months.”

However, the report mentions that Samsung is initially planning a relatively modest product run, partly because the company won’t ship as many units as its regular flagships or budget phones due to the high asking price of its foldable device. And partly because Samsung wants to ensure a smooth assembly process and error-free yield before it ramps up production.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly offer support for S-Pen, but is likely going to take the approach taken by the Galaxy S21 Ultra. What this means is unlike the Galaxy Note series phones, the upcoming foldable phone won’t feature a housing slot to dock the stylus. Additionally, leak-based renders suggest a design facelift is in the pipeline for the next Samsung foldable.

As per leaks, the most notable upgrade will be the presence of an under-display front camera. Samsung is said to have polished the technology and will offer better results compared to what the likes of ZTE have managed to accomplish with under-screen front cameras. Talking about cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly sport a trio of 12MP (wide + ultrawide + telephoto) snappers at the back.

The selfie shooter on the cover display is a 10MP unit, while the one hidden underneath the inner foldable panel is said to use a 16MP sensor. Samsung is said to have further refined the in-house UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) solution for making the foldable panel. Other rumored details include a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, a 5.4-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) cover display, and a 7.77-inch inner foldable panel.