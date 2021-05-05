Just a few weeks ago, Samsung’s upcoming budget flagship – the Galaxy S21 FE – surfaced online in the form of detailed renders. It now appears that the phone is not too far away from rolling off the assembly lines. Founder and lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC, Ross Young, has claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE will enter production in July. Going by the launch window of its predecessor, the next ‘Fan Edition’ phone from Samsung might arrive somewhere around September. Notably, Samsung Mexico namedropped the upcoming device on its official website a few days ago.

Colors are:

– Gray

– Light Green

– Light Violet

– White — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 3, 2021

It appears that Samsung will stick to the tradition of offering its budget flagship in multiple bright shades. Ross claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will come in gray, light green, light violet, and white colors. However, more color options might be added to the mix down the road. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE arrived in six shades that included bright red and orange to more sober options such as white and dark blue.

Coming to the design, Galaxy S21 FE will borrow the new look of camera island from the Galaxy S21 series, which is actually a nice aesthetic upgrade. The similarities extend to the front panel as well where you see a flat AMOLED display with a centered hole-punch, a design element that Samsung likes to call Infinity-O. However, Samsung is going to cut some corners to keep the price in check.

Instead of glass, the Galaxy S21 FE will go for a ‘glastic’ rear panel, which is essentially plastic that mimics the looks of glass. The screen size will reportedly be 6.4-inch, but there is no word on other details such as resolution figures or refresh rate. However, if the Galaxy S20 FE is anything to go by, you can expect a 120Hz screen on the upcoming phone as well.

Details about the camera hardware are scarce at the moment, but it will almost certainly borrow some camera tricks from the Galaxy S21. Unfortunately, we don’t have any credible information about the megapixel count, aperture, or other details. Some leaksters predict that the Snapdragon 888 or 870 SoC will power the Galaxy S21 FE (an Exynos chipset in some markets), and that it will be priced somewhere around the $700 mark.