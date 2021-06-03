Apple took a huge step forward in 2020 when it introduced the first Macs with its proprietary M1 chip. Since then, we have seen the arrival of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air, a Mac mini, and most recently, a 24-inch iMac. However, rumors have been mentioning the possibility of getting new hardware in the upcoming WWDC 2021, a new 14-inch MacBook Air, to be more specific. However, new information suggests that we could also get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple Silicon.

WWDC 2021 is just around the corner, and we’re really eager to see what’s going to happen during this event. Indeed, WWDC is usually focused on new software and features, but tons of rumors from well-known sources keep saying that we will get new hardware. Now, some leakers have been bold enough to suggest the arrival of a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, but it seems that we may also get to see this model launch alongside the improved 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The guys over at MacRumors have discovered what could be the new generation 16-inch MacBook Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro in a Chinese regulatory database. This listing was filed back on April 14 by Sunwoda Electronic, one of Apple’s suppliers. The filing for what is believed to be the larger MacBook model was made for a battery with an Apple-like model identifier ‘A2527’ with an 8,693 mAh/11.45V capacity. The 14-inch MacBook Pro was filed on March 30, and it is expected to have a 6,068 mAh at 11.47V battery with code ‘A2519,’ which is more than what we get in the current M1 MacBook Pro. These numbers are smaller than those found in the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, but this could have a logical explanation.

Remember that the new 16-inch MacBook Pro could arrive with a new flatter design, and the decrease in battery size wouldn’t affect performance, as it is believed to come equipped with the latest Apple Silicon. In other words, we could get the same 20-hour battery life that’s available in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, or maybe more. Further, the new 16-inch model is also expected to drop the Touch Bar in favor of physical Fn keys, and we could also see the return of the HDMI port.

