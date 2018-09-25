More Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 leaks show off devices once again

Looks like nobody can stop the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks. We’ve seen the most recent ones over the weekend, and, the closer we’re getting to the unveiling, the more we’re likely to see in the near future. Opposed to the previous Pixel 3 and XL leaks, these ones come in the form of press renders, not real-life photos.

While the leaks themselves don’t bring anything new to the table — it’s kind of hard at this time after all we’ve seen — they do confirm everything that was leaked previously. The renders do confirm at least two color options: white and black. There’s an open question out there on how many colors will the phones be available in. According to some, only white and black will be available, with different colors for the power buttons. Some, however, believe there will be several shades.

The renders feature the October 9 date, which is the date of the unveiling event, and we’re likely also seeing a new wallpaper that has a large 3 on the screen. The Pixel phones this year are expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, better cameras, and run Android 9 Pie. You can check out more renders at the source link below.