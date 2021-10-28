We heard a few reports that Spotify may be close to overtaking Apple Podcasts in terms of active listeners, and new data suggests that Spotify has finally made it and recorded more listeners. If it turns out to be true, Spotify would have reached more users sometime in Q2 this year.

Spotify has been one of the largest audio platforms in the world for a while now, and this shouldn’t surprise too many people as it was only a matter of time until Spotify took over Apple after it started taking podcasts far more seriously.

Earlier in September, we saw a report by the eMarketer that suggested that Spotify was very close to overtaking Apple podcasts in the United States, assuming that it would happen by the end of 2021 at the latest. As it turns out, that may have already happened as a recent rapport by TechCrunch reveals the following:

“Given the U.S. is the largest global podcast market, the milestone is significant and speaks to the sizable investment Spotify has made in podcasts over the past few years.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have exact details on how many Spotify podcasts listeners are there in the US, and we also don’t know how many people listen to Apple podcasts regularly in the US, but we know that “monthly active users overall grew 19% Y-o-Y to reach 381 million in the quarter, up from 365 million last year. Premium subscribers also grew 19% to reach 172 million, up from 165 million last year.”

Pocketnow is also available on all major podcast platforms, and you can follow us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.

What are your thoughts about Spotify taking over and taking the number one spot from Apple Podcasts in the US? Let us know in the comments below!