It’s a thin line between teasing and flat-out leaking, and OPPO is walking it when it comes to the Find X2, as the company has officially revealed pieces of the puzzle, pretty much like it did with the upcoming OPPO Watch Series, to be announced at the same event on March 6.

A fresh batch of claimed official renders show off both models, the Find X2, and the Find X2 Pro. As you can see above, with the Find X2 on the left, and the Find X2 Pro on the right, there seems to be no difference among the two when it comes to the front.

They look pretty identical with the curved display and the top left punch-hole selfie camera. However, on the back, that’s where the differences lie, mainly in the camera department.

While both devices have triple cameras, the Find X2 Pro has a periscope zoom lens at the top, while the regular version doesn’t. When it comes to the other two shooters under the zoom unit, we can see their lenses being somewhat larger than then ones on the Find X2.

Of course, photography will be one of the main selling points of the Find X2 Pro, so it makes sense to push the envelope in this department.

We’ll know more about the devices after they are officially introduced on March 6.

OPPO #FindX2 and #FindX2Pro Official Renders. So excited for these both these smartphones. They don't seem to be going on the same path as the Find X, though. #OPPOFindX2 pic.twitter.com/dVsIQIPD6K — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 2, 2020

Source: Twitter