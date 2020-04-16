OPPO A92s
OPPO is said to be prepping for the launch of its next smartphone, the OPPO A92s. While the phone doesn’t have a launch date yet, most of the specs and price have already leaked. Now, more renders of the phone have appeared online.

The smartphone can be seen in black, white and pink color variants. The OPPO A92s’ screen appears to be surrounded by slim bezels and a slightly thick chin. It features a pill-shaped cutout for the dual selfie cameras at the top-left corner of the display.

OPPO A92s

As for the rear panel, a square-shaped camera module resides at the top-left corner. It sports a quad camera setup. It is likely to feature a 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor.

The A92s is tipped to come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate 6.57-inch display. It is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

OPPO A92s leak

Via: Playfuldroid

