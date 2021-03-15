OnePlus 9 series is all set to be unveiled on March 23. Ahead of the launch, we know almost everything about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Last week, Winfuture.de shared the leaked renders of the smartphones, which also gave us a look at the upcoming colorways. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared more OnePlus 9 series renders that also reiterate the color variants of the previous leak.

Agarwal took to Twitter to post the OnePlus 9 series renders. The OnePlus 9 can be seen in three colors – Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro renders reveal the phone in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green color options. While the vanilla variant appears to feature a flat display, OnePlus seems to be sticking with a curved panel on the Pro model. However, the company could switch to a plastic frame for the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 is rumored to come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro might feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with the same high refresh rate. Both devices could be made available with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They are very likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The OnePlus 9 might sport two 48MP sensors. One of them is said to output 12MP images, whereas the other could be an ultra-wide-angle lens. There could be another camera in the form of a telephoto lens. As for the OnePlus 9 Pro, it could sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 48MP Sony IMX789 camera and accompanied by a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens + an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Both the smartphones will have cameras tuned by Hasselblad. The upcoming OnePlus 9 series will include a Hasselblad Pro Mode that will bring Hasselblad’s sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time.

Both devices are rumored to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging on the Pro, and 30W on the OnePlus 9.