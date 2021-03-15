OnePlus 9 renders by Ishan Agarwal
OnePlus 9 renders by Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus 9 series is all set to be unveiled on March 23. Ahead of the launch, we know almost everything about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Last week, Winfuture.de shared the leaked renders of the smartphones, which also gave us a look at the upcoming colorways. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared more OnePlus 9 series renders that also reiterate the color variants of the previous leak.

Agarwal took to Twitter to post the OnePlus 9 series renders. The OnePlus 9 can be seen in three colors – Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro renders reveal the phone in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green color options. While the vanilla variant appears to feature a flat display, OnePlus seems to be sticking with a curved panel on the Pro model. However, the company could switch to a plastic frame for the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 Pro renders by Ishan Agarwal
OnePlus 9 Pro renders by Ishan Agarwal

The OnePlus 9 is rumored to come equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro might feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with the same high refresh rate. Both devices could be made available with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. They are very likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The OnePlus 9 might sport two 48MP sensors. One of them is said to output 12MP images, whereas the other could be an ultra-wide-angle lens. There could be another camera in the form of a telephoto lens. As for the OnePlus 9 Pro, it could sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 48MP Sony IMX789 camera and accompanied by a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens + an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Both the smartphones will have cameras tuned by Hasselblad. The upcoming OnePlus 9 series will include a Hasselblad Pro Mode that will bring Hasselblad’s sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time.

Both devices are rumored to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging on the Pro, and 30W on the OnePlus 9.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Carbon-1-Mark-II
World’s first Carbon Fiber smartphone weighs just 125 grams, but that’s about it
It sports a 16MP dual camera setup on the back, while a 20MP selfie shooter lies on the front.
spaces twitter
Twitter finally expands its Spaces chatroom feature to Android
Twitter users on the Android side of things can only join a Spaces session, but they can’t create a session as a host at the moment.
stylus samsung mid-range
Samsung leak tips S Pen support for mid-range Galaxy A-series, but we’re skeptical
Samsung might bring S Pen support to the upcoming Galaxy A52 5G and A72, alongside a host of other flagship features.