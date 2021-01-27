OnePlus is tipped to be prepping to launch its next flagship earlier than usual. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Lite and the OnPlus 9 Pro. Rumors regarding the devices have already started surfacing online. Now, the latest one reveals both front and back of the OnePlus 9 in live images.

The latest development comes from a report from ITHome that showed live images of the alleged OnePlus 9. It shows the phone from both front and back. The phone appears to have a rectangular camera module on the back that has three vertically-aligned camera sensors. There is a separate cutout next to the secondary camera that could be of the laser autofocus sensor. It lines up with the previously leaked live images. It consists of two larger sensors, a small third camera, and an LED flash.

OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. It could have a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR ready and a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Lite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a flagship processor from last year. It could end up with Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The device is said to carry a price tag of around $600. It is likely to have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box. It might have support for 30W fast charging.

A recent leak also revealed that OnePlus’s upcoming flagship phones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not have a periscope camera.