We have already seen the OnePlus 8 surface online in renders depicting the phone in an Onyx Black colour. Now, alleged official renders of the OnePlus 8 have now leaked in an eye-catching Interstellar Glow shade, alongside a Glacial Green version.

The former has a purple shade at the top, which gradually turns pink towards the middle and finally changes to a peach shade near the bottom. The rear panel of OnePlus 8’s Interstellar Glow variant appears to have a glossy finish.

OnePlus is experimenting with such a bright colour scheme for the first time, and it definitely looks fresh. Additionally, renders of the OnePlus 8 have also appeared in a Glacial Green shade, and they look almost identical to the OnePlus 8 Pro’s green variant that popped up online earlier this week.

Source: WinFuture