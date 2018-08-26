More angles of LG V40 appear and there’s talk about size

Just a day ago, we saw some pretty cool LG V40 renders appear to show exactly what a purported five cameras might look like on a phablet. But there were no numbers and there was no twist to the visuals.

Well, it’s time for the bonus round, courtesy of @OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) in conjunction with aggregation site Slashleaks.

In addition to a head-on view of both front and back, we see a couple of tilted perspectives as well as a video flyover of the device.

It seems that consumers won’t get any reprieve from the “ThinQ” branding as it is highly expected to be attached to the LG V40 name. We do learn that the triple-camera setup at back will measure some 8.2mm thick, 0.4mm taller than the rest of the device. The 153.8 x 75.8mm canvas will make room for a 6.3-inch display, the largest unit width we’ve seen on a mainline smartphone release from LG.

There will be some spatial discount for the notch and there’s obviously a shift in aspect ratio over time, but the key takeaway for this device is that it’s gonna be big.