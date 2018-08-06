More leaks on the new OPPO F9 with key specs revealed

The New OPPO F9 will come to the market with a miniature notch that resembles the one we saw in the Essential Phone. The latest official information from Corning said an OPPO flagship phone will employ Gorilla Glass 6, and, while the F9 and F9 Pro are “selfie expert” successors, we can only think of the R17 as a possible candidate.

Now the OPPO F9 has given us more information that include its key specifications. These include a Helio P60 8 core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 25MP selfie camera, and a dual 16MP+2MP main cam. We also find Red Sun and Blue Twilight color options, a 6.3” FHD Screen and a 3,500mAh battery. Now one of the most interesting details of this phone is that it will have a long dual SIM slot that can also take a microSD card at the same time. We can’t expect to see Android P on this device when it launches in ten days, but at least Color OS 5.2 will be present with Android Oreo.