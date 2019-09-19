More leaked renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro now show us the new McLaren Edition

We have been waiting for the new OnePlus series for this second half of 2019. We have already seen all the great specs of the “regular” OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, but now we’re about to see the new OnePlus 7T. Well, at least in leaked renders.

We have gotten some new leaked renders thanks to iGeeksBlog and @Onleaks of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. We’re supposed to receive these devices soon, and if we remember last years McLaren Edition, we know we’re in for a treat. We can expect more RAM and faster charging, but we will just have to wait and see. The regular 7T is supposed to come with a triple camera in its main shooter with 48MP, 12MP, and 16MP sensors. The most interesting information comes directly from Pete Lau, and it consists of a new OnePlus 7T 5G smartphone. The device will come later in 2019, and we can assume that it may be called the OnePlus 7T 5G.