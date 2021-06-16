airpods-health-tracking

In a new interview posted today, Kevin Lynch, Vice President of Technology at Apple has hinted that the company might use sensor fusion with AirPods to provide more health data and to improve its overall results.

As it stands right now, the current generation Apple Watches, as well as the iPhone use a number of sensors to provide a better tracking method and to gather the information independently. (via MacRumors) Apple also uses sensor fusion, this just means that the data is combined from both the Apple Watch and the iPhone into one, more comprehensive set of data files. This enhances the health app and provides more useful information.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Lynch has already hinted that there may be new things coming in the future to the AirPods and the way it collects, processes and uses the data.

“Perhaps one place to look for even more potential in terms of future health capabilities lies in sensor fusion, however. Walking steadiness is the result of not just the ‌iPhone‌ or the Apple Watch acting independently, but of what’s possible when the company can use them in combination. It’s another place where Apple’s tight integration of software and hardware give it an edge, and it multiplies as Apple’s ecosystem of devices, and the sensors they carry, continues to grow.

I ended our interview by asking Lynch about what kind of possibilities might open up when you consider that ‌AirPods‌, too, contain their own sensors and gather different data that could complement that monitored by the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch in terms of health.

“We already do sensor fusion across some devices today, and I think there’s all kinds of potential here,” he said.”

Recently, Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, has also reported that the next generation of AirPods Pro might include an “updated motion sensor with a focus on fitness tracking”, so the hints and leaks all seem to be lining up to be true.

Today’s interview was posted by YouTuber, Rene Ritchie, who interviewed Kevin Lynch and Deidre Caldbeck.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom.

You May Also Like
Samsung monitors, gaming keyboards and more accessories are on sale
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, where you will find Samsung monitors, gaming keyboards, LED lamps, and more to improve your workspace
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on wooden table
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Apple Watch Series 6 and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals from Amazon.com, where we find several watches from Samsung, Apple, Bulova, and Citizen on sale
Apple EU antitrust
Apple’s Mac mini, iMac, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro and more on sale at B&H right now
Check out the latest Apple deals available at B&H Photo Video, where you will find the Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and more on sale