In a new interview posted today, Kevin Lynch, Vice President of Technology at Apple has hinted that the company might use sensor fusion with AirPods to provide more health data and to improve its overall results.

As it stands right now, the current generation Apple Watches, as well as the iPhone use a number of sensors to provide a better tracking method and to gather the information independently. (via MacRumors) Apple also uses sensor fusion, this just means that the data is combined from both the Apple Watch and the iPhone into one, more comprehensive set of data files. This enhances the health app and provides more useful information.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Lynch has already hinted that there may be new things coming in the future to the AirPods and the way it collects, processes and uses the data.

“Perhaps one place to look for even more potential in terms of future health capabilities lies in sensor fusion, however. Walking steadiness is the result of not just the ‌iPhone‌ or the Apple Watch acting independently, but of what’s possible when the company can use them in combination. It’s another place where Apple’s tight integration of software and hardware give it an edge, and it multiplies as Apple’s ecosystem of devices, and the sensors they carry, continues to grow. I ended our interview by asking Lynch about what kind of possibilities might open up when you consider that ‌AirPods‌, too, contain their own sensors and gather different data that could complement that monitored by the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch in terms of health. “We already do sensor fusion across some devices today, and I think there’s all kinds of potential here,” he said.”

Recently, Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, has also reported that the next generation of AirPods Pro might include an “updated motion sensor with a focus on fitness tracking”, so the hints and leaks all seem to be lining up to be true.

Today’s interview was posted by YouTuber, Rene Ritchie, who interviewed Kevin Lynch and Deidre Caldbeck.