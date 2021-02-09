Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch its next set of foldable smartphones. The company is tipped to launch the successors of both its Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip. Rumors have already started to pile up regarding the two upcoming phones, and they suggest that these devices could be launched as soon as July this year. Now, more details regarding the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip2 have surfaced online.

The latest development comes from SamMobile, which reports that the next Galaxy Z Fold handset will feature the model number SM-F926. It will be available with at least 256GB of storage. Further, it will run Android 11 and it will come with One UI 3.5. On the other hand, the next Galaxy Z Flip will have model number SM-F711. It will be available with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Similar to the big foldable, Android 11 and One UI 3.5 will be present here as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 concept-based render suggests that the foldable smartphone will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series Other leaks suggest that it might cost the same as its predecessor, while another rumor points to a June debut. The phone is also said to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera. Moreover, Samsung could be modifying the S Pen technology so that the stylus can be used with the upcoming foldable device as well.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip2, it is tipped to come equipped with a 120Hz display surrounded by slimmer bezels. Concept-based renders suggest that Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Flip might feature a design inspired by the Galaxy S21 lineup. Not much information is available about the clamshell foldable yet, but we expect it to feature a bigger outer display. Both the foldable smartphones are tipped to be launched in July.