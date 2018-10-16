More foldable displays are coming, now from LG and Lenovo

LG Display seems to be very busy making their products to other companies like Apple. Now, it seems that Lenovo is also working together with LG to launch a new 13” foldable display.

Foldable displays are something we have heard quite a lot during the last few months, but all of these come with the word smartphone in the same sentence. This would be the first time we actually get rumors of a foldable display tablet and it would be included in a Lenovo product for the second half of 2019. According to ETNews, this new tablet would be way bigger than the products that Samsung and Huawei will give us next year since these would be around 7 or 8 inches. Microsoft is also supposed to be working on a foldable surface device, but maybe this is what tablets need to return to the spotlight.