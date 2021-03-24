The launch of next generation iPad Pro is just around the corner. The device is said to be launched by next month, that is, April 2021. However, ahead of the launch, more details regarding its SoC have surfaced online. According to a report, the purported Apple A14x chip for iPad Pro will be based on the company’s M1 SoC.

The folks over at 9To5Mac have found references of “A14X” chip in the iOS 14.5 code. Every Apple chip is referred to internally by a codename. The new beta of iOS 14.5 includes references to a GPU from a chip called “13G.” Interestingly, this is not used by any of the currently available devices. Hence, it is being speculated that the 13G is the A14X SoC, a variant of the A14 Bionic chip.

Moreover, the report goes on to say that the Apple A14X is based on the T8103, which is the codename for the Apple M1 chip used in the first Apple Silicon Macs. This development corroborates with a previous Mark Gurman report that claimed that the next-generation iPad Pro will have “an updated processor that is on par with the faster M1 chip.”

As the rumors suggest that the next-generation iPad Pro launch is coming soon, the A14x chip is likely to be destined for Apple’s Pro tablet. The publication has also learned that the codenames for the new iPads are J517, J518, J522, and J523.

As for more information about the next iPad Pro, it is rumored to feature a new display tech – mini-LED. The technology is essentially an LCD panel trying to emulate an OLED panel. In this type of display, a large number of Mini LEDs – where each diode measures 0.2mm or less – are used to light up the LCD panel. Further, the next iPad Pro is also rumored to come with 5G connectivity and Thunderbolt port.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

