Energizer brings foldable smartphone, 18,000mAh phone to MWC 2019

We’ve recently told you about the smartphone trio Energizer has been teasing for MWC 2019. As it turns out, these phones are just three out of the total 26 that Energizer will bring to Barcelona. According to an official press release, “Avenir Telecom, under the exclusive Energizer license, will reveal 26 new smartphones and feature phones at the 2019 Mobile World Congress“.

Among these you’ll find the three Ultimate phones we told you about, as well as a foldable smartphone, and a device equipped with an 18,000 mAh battery, the largest seen on a smartphone, as the press release states. Other notable products teased will feature pop-up cameras, and rugged phones with professional scanning functionality.

“By offering high-performance, quality phones at affordable prices, we are responding to the growing demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones. The release of the fourth line of elegant, innovative and reasonably-priced smartphones broadens the catalog of products that we can offer our partners, which in turn will allow them to satisfy the demands of consumers in their local regions”, said Jean-Daniel Beurnier, CEO of Avenir Telecom.