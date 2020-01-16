Amazon is always giving us great deals. They have currently launched their AmazonBasics sales, and you can check them out following this link. Apple products are also on discount, and you can find those here. Now, if you are interested in getting yourself a new Samsung Galaxy device, these items may be of interest.

If you want to grab a new pair of black Samsung Galaxy Buds, they’re currently available for $99.99, which will save you $30 from their current listing. If you want the Silver color option, you must pay $110.97, but you still save $19. They both come with a wireless charging case, and you also get a warranty.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is $628.70 if you want the Prism White version, $635 for the Prism Black version, and $645 for the Prism Green version. They are all Dual SIM LTE factory unlocked. Just remember that these are international models with no Warranty.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 International versions

Prism White

Prism Black

Prism Green

Now, if you feel like you need US warranty, the Samsung Galaxy S10 factory unlocked with the same 128GB storage is available for $850.08, with $49.91 in savings.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 US warranty

A more significant discount is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage. This device is going for $796.70, which lets you save $203.29.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+