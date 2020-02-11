MWC 2020 will miss some important names in the smartphone market. The first companies that bailed were ZTE and LG, even though ZTE later confirmed their attendance. However, we can start adding more names to the companies that will be absent.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing Amazon, Sony, Ericsson, Nvidia, or TCL during the upcoming MWC 2020. The main reason why these companies have decided not to attend the largest smartphone event of the year is the outbreak of the coronavirus. Amazon has said that: “Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about the new coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020.” Ericsson also announced on February 7th that they would be withdrawing from the event; however, they will hold events called “Ericsson Unboxed” that will take place closer to customers. Sony was also supposed to hold a launch event on the 24th, but it will now take place online. Finally, TCL has canceled its press event, which was scheduled for the 22nd, but none of its other MWC activities are going to be impacted by this decision.

The organizers of the event are taking even further actions to ensure the safety of their attendees. On February 9th, they stated that travelers from Hubei province would be banned from the event since the coronavirus outbreak originated there. Also, travelers who have recently been in China will have to prove that they have been outside China for 14 days before the event. Further measures include temperature screening and for attendees to self-certify that they haven’t been in contact with any infected people.

Source Android Authority