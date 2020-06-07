It seems that Apple will start reopening some of its stores in more countries. This Monday, we will see some Apple Stores reopening in Spain and Turkey, with France will reopen all of its Apple Stores this week.

According to the latest report from 9to5Mac, Apple will be reopening more of its stores this week. On June 9, all 20 Apple Stores will reopen their doors in France. Four of eleven Apple Stores in Spain have been working since June 4, but the rest will reopen tomorrow, June 8, as well as the Apple Zorlu Center and Akasya in Turkey and the Apple Yas Mall, Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates in the UAE.

Source 9to5Mac

You May Also Like
Realme X50 Pro Player Version
Realme X50t 5G key specs leaked, could be launched soon
It could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and support three 5G bands i.e. n41,n78, and n79 bands in China.
Samsung Galaxy M01 specs and design leaked ahead of imminent India launch
The upcoming Samsung phone might be the most affordable member of the Galaxy M-series and will have the entry-level segment in its sights.
There is already a jailbreak out there for the freshly released iOS 13.5
The iOS 13.5 jailbreak doesn’t have any adverse impact on battery life, and neither does it prevent the usage of services such as Apple Pay.