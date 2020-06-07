It seems that Apple will start reopening some of its stores in more countries. This Monday, we will see some Apple Stores reopening in Spain and Turkey, with France will reopen all of its Apple Stores this week.

According to the latest report from 9to5Mac, Apple will be reopening more of its stores this week. On June 9, all 20 Apple Stores will reopen their doors in France. Four of eleven Apple Stores in Spain have been working since June 4, but the rest will reopen tomorrow, June 8, as well as the Apple Zorlu Center and Akasya in Turkey and the Apple Yas Mall, Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates in the UAE.

Source 9to5Mac