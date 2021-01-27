We keep on getting deals, and this time we will only focus on Apple products. First, the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting an $80 discount. This means that you can get one of the most powerful laptops in the market with 256GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM for $1,219. The best part is that you can get it on both its Space Gray and Silver color variants. If you want more storage space, you will have to settle for the Silver option, as it’s the only one with a $100 discount in its 512GB version, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,399.

Suppose you’re an Intel fan, and you don’t want Apple Silicon in your Mac. Well, we’ve also got you covered. Both the 13-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor are on sale. The 13-inch model starts at $1,600 with a $199 discount that’s available when you clip-on the on-page coupon. This will get you the Space Gray color variant with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, or get the Silver color option for $1 more. If you want more storage, you can get the 1TB version for $1800, as it will also save you $199.

Now, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor is getting a $300 discount, which leaves it at $2,099.

The latest iPad Pros are also on sale. You can get the 12.9-inch model with 128GB storage with WiFi support for $949 after a $50 discount. More storage options are also on sale, as the 256GB version is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $999, and the 512GB version is selling for $1,224 after a $75 discount. If you want the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro, you can also get one starting for $759.05 if you get the 128GB version in Silver. The 256GB version is available for $845, and the 512GB storage option is going for $1,040 after a $59 discount.