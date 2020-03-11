Author
Today’s deals start with the Apple Mac mini that’s $150 off. It’s available at B&H Photo Video, and it comes with 512GB storage, 16GB RAM and a 3.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor. This version was the one launched late in 2018, but it’s still a great desktop computer that you can get for $1,549 right now.

If you’re looking for a tablet, the iPad mini 5 is now $350 off at Amazon. The Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB storage is selling for $350 shipped. However, you will only see discounts at checkout.

If you want a wearable speaker, Sony’s new SRSWS1 Wearable Speaker is $350 shipped, that’s $50 off its regular price, and you will get to feel the sound through the device’s vibrations.

Powerbeats3 are selling for just $70, meaning you save $30 from its current price. Remember that they started selling for $200, and maybe they just want to get rid of inventory before the launch of the new-gen Powerbeats4.

