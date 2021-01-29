Well, we have recently listed some of the best deals available for anyone looking to get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 phone or for those who are also interested in the Galaxy Note 20 series. Now, we have also selected some excellent options from other OEMs. First, we find that OnePlus is giving some amazing discounts over at its online store. You will find that the OnePlus 8 Pro is currently selling for $700 with $200 savings, but that’s not all. Depending on how much you spend, you can get up to $200 off on purchases over $1,000. Buying $800 in OnePlus products will get you a $100 discount, $70 off on purchases over $500, and $40 off purchases over $300.

We then move over to B&H, where the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM smartphone with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is currently selling for $380 after a $320 discount. Now, this deal will be available until January 31 at 11:59 EST, so you may want to hurry. If you’d rather get this phone from Amazon, you can also get it and save some cash, as it’s selling for $570 with $129 savings.

Now, for those Moto fans, the Motorola RAZR 5G is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,001.02 after a $398.97 discount. This is the Polished Graphite version that comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor under the hood. You can also add a 2,800mAh battery, a dual-camera setup featuring a 48MP and a 12MP sensor, and a 20MP selfie shooter.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable Moto phone, then you should consider the Motorola Edge that comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $494.07 with $205.92 savings. The Moto G7 Plus is also an option to consider. You can get yours for $123 after its latest $127 discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Finally, we have several Google Pixel devices on sale. We will start with the latest Google Pixel 4a 5G that’s available for $459 after a $50 discount. If you’re looking for the 64GB storage option of the Google Pixel 4, you can get one for $519 with $280 savings or get the Pixel 4 XL for $609 after a $198 discount. Last but not least, the Google Pixel 3a is up for grabs at just $349 after a $50 discount.