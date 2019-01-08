More laptop makers turn to AMD to combat Intel chip shortage

Despite being confident in its ability to meet chip targets, Intel has been subject to several reports recently surrounding its chip supply shortage. In order to cope with demand the chip-maker has been rumored to even outsource some of its production. According to a new report from Taiwan, it looks like more and more laptop manufacturers are turning towards AMD to combat the situation.

The report mentions that the top four manufacturers (Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo, Dell and Apple) have not been really affected by said shortage, as Intel is prioritizing. Those who do not make the top four list, like Acer and ASUS, are turning to AMD, said the report citing unnamed sources from the industry.

A true testimony to this is the fact that more and more notebooks manufactured by the two companies were announced at CES 2019 with AMD CPUs and Radeon GPUs. AMD’s penetration is on the rise since the second half of 2018, from a 10-15% penetration to close to 20%, states the report. “The sources pointed out that Intel’s CPU shortages are unlikely to improve until the second quarter of 2019, but vendors are now coming under less pressure, as the first half of 2019 is the traditional slow season“, the report concludes.