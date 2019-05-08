Google will continue making more affordable Pixel phones in the future

This year’s affordable Pixel phones, the just-announced Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, will likely have successors, as they are not regarded by Mountain View as a “one-off” product, according to a recent AndroidPolice report.

Google is committing – at least for the foreseeable future – to releasing affordable versions of its Pixel smartphones, presumably on an annual basis — AndroidPolice

At the moment it is not known whether the naming scheme involving the “a”, or the release schedule we’ve seen with the main Pixel 3 and the budget Pixel 3a, will stay the same. Such an approach makes sense on one hand, where Google is competing with the premium Pixel against flagships from other Android manufacturers, and even Apple. On the other hand, it might not make sense for Google to announce that most of the features on the premium Pixel will be available six months later on the budget “a” version.

This is all still new, and mostly speculation. We’ve got at least 5 months until the Pixel 4, and a year until the Pixel 4a, not to mention that possible foldable Pixel Google has been working on.