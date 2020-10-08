HUAWEI has continued to expand its in-house app repository – the AppGallery – at a brisk pace recently, thanks to partnerships with big names and offering lucrative incentives to developers. Months after adding three big names in the navigation apps domain – TomTom GO, Bolt and HERE Maps – to the AppGallery, HUAWEI has now brought Moovit to its very own app storefront. As of now, the Moovit app is available to download from the AppGallery on HUAWEI and Honor-branded smartphones. Additionally, HUAWEI is also offering a customized experience of Moovit’s services right inside the HUAWEI browser.

Image: Moovit

Talking about the app itself, Moovit’s mobility services have a userbase of over 850 million people across 106 countries. The app presents itself as a one-stop-shop for all your urban mobility needs, offering users information such as bus and train timings, guiding them via maps, real-time transport schedules, live navigation, and service disruption alerts among others. Whether you’re taking a train or plane to ride a scooter for some part of the journey, the multi-modal navigation system in the Moovit app is there to help you.

Here’s what Wang Heng, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group (CEE and Nordics), said about the arrival of Moovit app on the AppGallery:

As the leading urban mobility app, Moovit is a fantastic addition to the AppGallery and fully inclusive so everyone can use transport with confidence. Even amid the constantly shifting situation due to current safety measures, our customers can enjoy superior wayfinding wherever they happen to be.

A few of the features that will prove to be particularly helpful include real-time arrival updates, get-off alerts, bike docking station info and the ability to download maps as a PDF for offline viewing. Moovit claims to be the No. 1 mobility app in the world, and with such a wide userbase under its wings, there certainly is some truth to back that claim. Moovit, which is now owned by Intel following an acquisition earlier this year, continuously finds itself on lists about the best transit and mobility apps. And to make sure that the app passes on its benefits to as many users as possible, it will be available in 45 languages.

Image: Moovit

With the arrival of Moovit, AppGallery makes yet another case as a viable app repository that users can rely on, without missing out too much. A few weeks ago at the annual HUAWEI Developers Conference 2020, the Chinese giant announced that AppGallery now serves over 490 million users in more than 170 countries, and that app downloads reached 261 billion in the first half of 2020. Back then, HUAWEI reiterated that the top priority for AppGalery is to serve the diverse needs of users in different regions and offering them quality app services.