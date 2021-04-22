German luxury fashion brand Montblanc has brought its latest smartwatch – the Summit Lite – to the US market. And as you might have already guessed by the headline, this one’s not for spec nerds. And also definitely not for those who go after something called value-for-money. But hey, it’s Montblanc, and the true appeal lies in the high fashion quotient – something I definitely lack, because the latest generation Moto 360 and Galaxy Watch Active2 look better and cost less than a third of what Montblanc is asking here.

Now, let’s talk substance. The Montblanc Summit Lite features a round 1.19-inch AMOLED display protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass. The device comes with a 5ATM (50m) water resistance rating and can take 22mm straps. There’s a rotating crown on the side, flanked by a programmable pusher on each side. The case is made out of recycled aluminum and stainless steel, and it is up for grabs in matte black and matte silver-grey trims.

The luxurious Wear OS smartwatch does support NFC-based Google Pay payments. Coming to the fitness-centric capabilities, Montblanc says that the Summit Lite offers a Cardio Coach app doles out gives personalized workout recommendations based on current fitness level (VO2 max) as well as live guidance.

The company claims that the app is also capable of measuring mental and physical exhaustion to show the users’ current energy level by combing sleep, activity, and stress data. Disappointingly, the Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, a chip that was launched all the way back in September of 2018. It is also the same processor that powers the Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch which made its debut in 2018.

There is 1GB of RAM inside and 8GB of onboard storage to keep your fitness data and songs. You will find a 400mAh battery to keep the lights on, but we highly doubt that the smartwatch can go past two days of usage on a single charge, just like a lot of other Wear OS smartwatches out there. Priced at $860, the Montblanc offering goes on sale in the US starting today, after being available in a host of other markets since January this year.